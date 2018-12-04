There will be no mail delivery and all U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed Wednesday as the federal government closes for a national day of mourning in honor of President George H.W. Bush. However, some package delivery will still take place, the U.S.P.S. web site said.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also be closed.
