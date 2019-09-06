Truxtun Avenue will be closed in the vicinity of the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps during night time hours from Tuesday through Thursday. It will be a full closure and will impact both directions of travel between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
The eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue will also be closed during this time while the westbound freeway on-ramp will remain open. Motorists can detour around the closure by using California Avenue or Rosedale Highway.
All lanes will re-open in time for the morning commute.
The closure is needed to allow the contractor to remove forms from the bridge and begin work on the final finish for the new bridges crossing Truxtun Avenue.
