Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign a charter school bill into law Thursday, one that has worried opponents since it was first proposed in the state Legislature.
Assembly Bill 1505 takes away the State Board of Education from the appeal process if a charter school is denied by a school district or county board of education. It also allows the county board of education to deny a petition if it finds the charter would have a negative financial, academic, or facilities impact on neighborhood public schools, a school district or the county office of education.
In a previous interview with The Californian, Chelsea Kelley, principal consultant to the Assembly Education Committee, said the bill will restore oversight at the local level.
"The schools the state board approves and monitors, their staff has to get on a plane to visit these sites," she explained. "You can have an impromptu visit when it’s controlled locally."
Brittany Chord Parmley, of the California Charter Schools Association, said previously to The Californian that passage would "absolutely rip public schools from kids who need them most."
Previously, Ridgecrest Charter School operated through the State Board of Education's approval. Ridgecrest Charter School Executive Director Steve Martinez said the charter would not exist if AB 1505 was law back then.
The charter closed its doors last school year, and Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music and Science is now in its place.
Newsom will be joined by Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, California Teachers Association President Toby Boyd and California Charter Schools Association President and CEO Myrna Castrejón.
