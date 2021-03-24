Zoom webinar, virtual tour will honor the legacy of Dolores Huerta

A special online Zoom webinar featuring labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will take place Thursday at 3 p.m.
The event, hosted by Bakersfield College, will include a conversation between Huerta and Dr. Taína Caragol, Curator of Latino Art & History at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.
According to a news release from BC, it will also feature a virtual tour of the bilingual Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition, “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/ Revolución en los Campos.”
The exhibition details Huerta’s life from her early influences through the United Farm Workers’ grape boycotts and landmark agreements with the grape-growing conglomerates. It will also feature many of the people who worked with Huerta on the farm workers’ movement.
The event is co-sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the Wylie and May Louise Jones Art Gallery at Bakersfield College, and the Norman Levan Center for the Humanities at Bakersfield College.
Register for the free event online at http://bit.ly/BC-DoloresEvent.