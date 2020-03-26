It might be too early for the official announcement, but the app of the year might as well be Zoom for all the ways the video conference system is helping the education community amid coronavirus-related school closures.
Students across the county are taking part in video conference classes that allow them to see their classmates and instructors during lessons.
But perhaps those getting the most valuable lessons are instructors, who are utilizing the platform to learn best practices as they take the digital plunge.
Bakersfield College has fully transitioned to online learning, while Cal State Bakersfield is preparing for the full immersion which begins Friday. Some instructors are tech-savvy, but many can't say the same. As a result, both schools have decided to offer virtual training sessions to help faculty navigate Zoom and other educational tools.
Training is offered by other faculty members on campus, typically those who have experience using various platforms.
"I love helping and empowering my colleagues however and whenever I can," said Jeremy A. Woods, assistant professor of management at Cal State Bakersfield. "I’ve been using Zoom heavily for the past year and think it’s an awesome tool, so I figured my experience would be valuable for others."
BC held several forums last week with faculty from different subjects sharing what has worked for them and what they're struggling with for their classes.
Ximena Da Silva Tavares, a chemistry professor, has both lectures and labs that she needs to share with her students, and the labs have been the more challenging part of the process. With lectures, she decided to use a writing tablet on which students can see equations. For labs, Tavares said she's received ideas from other individuals on how she can record herself conducting labs and ways students can do simple experiments at home.
"I think the virtual forums have been very helpful, at least for me in sort of not only giving me ideas, but also ... we don't feel so alone in this journey," she said.
On Monday, Woods and Amber Chiang, a communications professor, held training sessions for their CSUB colleagues. Many faculty members are using Zoom for the first time, so for the most part training was focused on navigating the application, such as how to share screens or upload conference videos to learning management systems.
"Some of these folks have been teaching this for a long time and they've been doing it a certain way, and then all of a sudden you're basically grabbing them and telling them to do it differently," Chiang said. "It's so hard to adjust."
Woods added that one of the challenges he has faced while helping colleagues is that he can't see their Zoom meeting controls. Although they can share their screens, they can't share their controls, which makes it difficult to guide them on what controls they need to click.
Though time is ticking and the transition is fast approaching, Woods is confident most faculty and staff members will be able to move to a new online system by the end of the week.
“They will continue to have various 'hiccups' they have to deal with, but they’ll transition just fine and they’ll get more done with their students than many of them expect," he said.
