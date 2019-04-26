Investitures date back to the oldest universities in Europe, and Bakersfield has a chance to take part in the tradition that will celebrate the success of Cal State Bakersfield and President Lynnette Zelezny beginning Saturday.
Jennifer Self, director of public affairs and communications at CSUB, said investitures are held when there is a new university leader, and the community comes together to help determine their vision for the future.
They typically take place when the new president is approaching their first anniversary. Zelezny's is July 1.
Investitures are also normally one day, but Zelezny said she wanted to celebrate all that makes Bakersfield unique. As a result, it is a weeklong series of events until the official investiture on May 3.
Stewards of the Land: Sustainability and Beautification
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Park at CSUB, 9001 Stockdale Highway
Open to the public
Tejon Indian Tribe Honorary Chief Kathryn Montes Morgan and Treasurer Sandra Hernandez will dedicate a shawl to President Zelezny. It is one of the highest forms of honor to cover an individual with the blanket or shawl, which symbolizes the protection, respect and support of that community.
CSUB Antelope Valley Investiture Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Hellenic Center in Antelope Valley, 43404 30th St. W.
Invited guests
President Zelezny will present remarks about CSUB’s commitment to growth in the Antelope Valley. General E. John “Dragon” Teichert, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, will speak about the region’s storied military history and pre-eminence in aerospace innovation.
“Dolores” screening and Q&A with Dolores Huerta
5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dezember Reading Room
Invitation only
Following a screening of the 2017 documentary “Dolores,” civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will answer questions from the audience.
President’s Student Leadership Academy
5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Multipurpose Room
Students only
The leadership academy will focus on issues college students should consider during their studies to chart a course for leadership success.
Future of Kern Workforce Forum
3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dezember Reading Room
Campus community
CSUB will host a panel discussion of local economic experts and visionaries, who will share their forecasts of where the region is headed in industry and innovation.
Dedication for Past Presidents
11:30 a.m. Thursday at the President’s Office Plaza
Campus community
Former CSUB President Horace Mitchell will a "pass of the torch" to President Zelezny.
Investiture of Dr. Lynnette Zelezny
10 a.m. Friday at the CSUB Amphitheatre
Open to the public
Remarks will be given by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a CSUB alumnus, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and Steve Renock, president and CEO of Kern Schools Credit Union. Juan Felipe Herrera, the only Central Valley poet ever to be named U.S. poet laureate, will deliver a poem he wrote for the investiture. CSU Chancellor Timothy White will formally invest President Zelezny, who will then share her vision for the future of the university.
Taste of Bakersfield Reception
Immediately following investiture at Alumni Park
Open to the public
The Taste of Bakersfield will showcase Latin, Basque, Italian and American restaurants, including Fresco Mexican Restaurant, Countryside Market, Pyrenees, Sonder, the BLVD, Michelangelo’s, Wonderful Company and caterers such as Bord-a-Petite. The beer garden will feature Bakersfield brews and Bakers Outpost pretzels, and live music will be provided by Country Deluxe.
