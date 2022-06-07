Zack Scrivner jumps out to early lead in race for 2nd District Supervisor

There's no use pretending otherwise.
Zack Scrivner has a serious advantage in his race to be re-elected to a fourth term as Kern County Supervisor in the 2nd District.
On Tuesday, Scrivner took what looked like a commanding early lead. With 48 of 129 precincts reporting, Scrivner had 3,541 votes, or 69.4 percent of the votes counted.
Kelly Carden Jr., of Rosamond, was in second place Tuesday evening, with 1,293 votes or 25.3 percent.
In distant third was Tehachapi resident Pete Graff, who had garnered 268 votes, a little more than 5 percent.
Scrivner, who could not be reached Tuesday night, has the power of incumbency and name recognition. With that comes financial advantages. And Scrivner enjoys a strong voting base in Tehachapi and Bakersfield while his challengers make their homes in much smaller communities in eastern Kern County, with Graff in Tehachapi, and Carden in Rosamond.
Depending on how voters responded, Tuesday's primary race could be over soon if any one candidate garners a majority of votes. If that doesn't happen, voters will see a runoff in November between the top-two finishers.
Graff grew up in Tehachapi and graduated from Tehachapi High. He worked in a number of roles at his family's private security company, including writing and enforcing policy, conducting contract negotiations, maintaining a budget, conducting training and managing more than 120 employees in five cities.
From 2008 to 2016, he worked as a police officer for the Tehachapi Police Department. He now works with ACRT Inc. — a subcontractor for Southern California Edison — as a utility forester, area safety representative and a member of the National Safety Committee.
Carden attended schools in Rosamond, and after high school, he began working at a friend's pizzeria where he eventually become a multi-unit manager.
That's where he watched election returns Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, if early trends continue, Scrivner could very well be locking up a fourth term as county supervisor.