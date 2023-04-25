Your next ambulance ride will likely cost more

Ambulance rides are going to get more expensive, officials with Kern Public Health Services said Tuesday.
At the request of the county’s two ambulance service providers — Hall Ambulance and Liberty Ambulance — rates for an ambulance pickup were approved by the Board of Supervisors at its 9 a.m. Tuesday session. The two companies cover the county’s emergency medical system, which is broken into nine geographical areas, each with a contract with one of the two companies.
Exactly how much one pays depends on their insurance, what kind of service they need and where they live. Hall Ambulance, which covers most of Kern County, increased its baseline rates for Basic Life Support — operated by a paramedic instead of an EMT — by $497.63 to $2,912.12 and Advanced Life Support by $561.47 to $3,285.76. Liberty Ambulance increased its rates by $748.70 to $3,698.70 for BLS and by $888.29 to $4,388.29 for ALS. Similar increases in costs were made for standby services and critical care transport. Various services provided while the patient is in the ambulance have varying costs.
The increase was calculated through a cost-of-living adjustment, one of two ways a contracted company can request a new rate. The other requires an in-depth review, often conducted by a third party, that establishes a new baseline by which annual adjustments can be shaped.
Both companies underwent a price review in 2021, the last time there was a change in price. COLAs are driven by the market, and how much people pay for medical services.
Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern Public Health Services, said the driving factor behind it all is the consumer price index, as it is related to costs of medical services, which rose by 4.1 percent between 2021 and 2022, the highest documented increase since 1991.
“That’s a really long time since we’ve seen it jump so high in a one-year period of time,” Carrigan said.
Officials equate the increase to rising costs seen nationwide, as the country continues to reel from inflation and post-pandemic recovery.
“Locally the cost of services for labor has gone up drastically throughout the pandemic,” Carrigan said. “We saw the rate that hospitals and ambulance companies, since it is such a competitive market, had increased substantially. Those costs have to get passed on.”
Prices have to offset the market rate, plus the payer mix — a jargon term that means the difference between what an ambulance service charges and what it is paid. Ambulance companies often only receive a portion of payment for their services due to factors such as people not paying their bills, or insurance like Medi-Cal that only pays part of the bill.
“Medi-Cal reimburses at really low rates compared to what is charged,” Carrigan said.
In Kern County, for example, ambulance companies only receive about 20 percent of what they bill. Since Medi-Cal covers a set amount, depending on the type of ambulance, the difference — which takes effect Wednesday — will come out of consumers’ pockets.
“Everybody’s bill will change,” Carrigan said. “Depending on what the payer source is, they’ll either pay part of it, all of it, (or) none of it. But everybody that uses the ambulance will see an increase on their bill.”
Aviation funds
In other business, in anticipation of Kern’s new fiscal year, officials approved $2 million in federal aviation grant money to be spent on funding runway renovations at several county airports.
With its inclusion on the Federal Aviation Administration national airport system for 2021 to 2025, Meadows Field Airport qualifies for annual federal grant funding. As one of two commercial airports in the San Joaquin Valley, Meadows Field sees off 150,000 passengers annually, mainly through its flight patterns to Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth.
According to Director of Airports Ron Brewster, there is $330,000 in newly recommended improvements, most of which will go to safety infrastructure at Meadows Field.
The improvements include roadway repaving to the main runway and repairs to the terminal public access road at Meadows Field, and the replacement of the rotator beacon at Taft Airport. Due to the obvious stresses on a runway, maintaining their oil index is important in retaining the mineral composition to deter cracks or crumbling roads that can cause accidents.
The rest will come from the pre-existing budget, which was either delayed or unused in the last fiscal cycle. Kern County’s Airports Department is an enterprise fund, meaning it doesn’t operate off of taxpayer money. Instead, it relies on funding from the FAA, the state and proceeds from the county’s six airports.
Brewster said the improvements are not dire but necessary to continue providing safe space for planes to land.
“Some of it has reached the longevity of its life, and we want to get it replaced,” Brewster said. “It is time to have this stuff swapped out and with that can come new, improved technology.”