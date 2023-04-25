 Skip to main content
Your next ambulance ride will likely cost more

Ambulance rides are going to get more expensive, officials with Kern Public Health Services said Tuesday.

At the request of the county’s two ambulance service providers — Hall Ambulance and Liberty Ambulance — rates for an ambulance pickup were approved by the Board of Supervisors at its 9 a.m. Tuesday session. The two companies cover the county’s emergency medical system, which is broken into nine geographical areas, each with a contract with one of the two companies.

