The hills are alive in Kern County with orange, yellow and purple wildflowers.
After several rainy days this winter, Alison Sheehey, Sequoia ForestKeeper programs director, said California is experiencing a super bloom. The wide spread of wildflowers typically happens once every 10 years. This is the second super bloom in two years, however, which is highly unusual and rare, according to The Associated Press.
As drivers head toward Arvin, Lake Isabella or past the Grapevine, they will see colorful mountains that look like they were painted by an artist.
Whether people are looking for the "poppy apocalypse," the perfect selfie to post on social media or just want to enjoy Mother Nature, there are several areas close to home to view the spectacular phenomenon.
WIND WOLVES PRESERVE
Where: About 30 miles south of Bakersfield. Driving directions are available at https://www.wildlandsconservancy.org/preserve_windwolves.html.
When to go: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gates close at 6 p.m.
What to see: Preserve Manager Melissa Dabulamanzi said visitors can see wildflowers along the Tule Elk Trail, San Emigdio Canyon Trail and Reflection Pond Trail. These trails range from a 1,500- to 2,800-foot elevation and from easy to moderate/strenuous hikes. Dabulamanzi also said visitors can enjoy the lush green scenery that is not present year-round.
Tips for visitors: Hikers should stay on marked trails to avoid rattlesnakes and ticks. If they do find ticks on them, use tweezers to pull them out, Dabulamanzi said. Staying on marked paths will also protect the landscape and native plant restoration areas. Visitors should also follow a "leave no trace" policy — do not litter, pick wildflowers, blaze a trail or cause damage.
KERN RIVER CANYON
Where: About 20 miles east of Bakersfield, along Highway 178.
When to go: Open daily.
What to see: As hikers embark on the Kern River Trail, Mill Creek Trail and Blossom Trail, Sheehey said they will see wildflowers of almost every shade of the rainbow. Drivers who follow Highway 178 toward Lake Isabella will see the "poppy apocalypse" taking over many mountain sides.
Tips for visitors: Visitors should stay on marked trails and follow a "leave no trace" policy.
CARRIZO PLAIN NATIONAL MONUMENT
Where: About 60 miles west of Bakersfield in San Luis Obispo County. Driving directions are available at https://www.blm.gov/visit/carrizo-plain-national-monument.
When to go: Open daily. The Goodwin Education Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
What to see: Now through the next two weeks is Carrizo Plain's "prime wildflower viewing season," according to Serena Baker, public affairs officer for the Bureau of Land Management Central California District. Its website states goldfields, tidytips and phacelia are in full bloom on the valley floor, mountain ranges and around Soda Lake. Other than wildflowers, people can view rock art by Native Americans at Painted Rock. Visitors can also get permits for guided or self-guided tours at the Goodwin Education Center.
Tips for visitors: Wildflower enthusiasts can check Carrizo Plain National Monument's website for the latest wildflower updates or call the wildflower hotline at 805-475-2035. Carrizo Plain National Monument is located in a remote area, so there are no gas stations or restaurants nearby, Baker said. Visitors should make sure their vehicles are in good working order with a full tank of gas, and they should bring plenty of food and water during their stay. People should adhere to the "leave no trace" policy. With an increase in visitors, restrooms will be limited, so Baker recommends bringing toilet paper. Guests can also expect spotty cellphone service. All of the roads at the national monument are dirt roads, so drivers should be cautious so their vehicles do not get stuck. Baker also noted there are pockets of private land marked with signs to prevent trespassing.
TEJON RANCH
Where: About 40 miles south of Bakersfield. Driving directions can be found at https://www.mapquest.com/us/ca/lebec/93243-9705/4436-lebec-rd-34.875343,-118.890339.
When to go: Seats are still available for the Tejon Ranch Conservancy guided tours at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 13. Tours cost $10 per person. Guests must register before attending tours at http://www.tejonconservancy.org/calendar.htm.
What to see: Tejon Ranch's wildflower season is coming to a close, so Tejon Ranch Conservancy Operations Director Tim Balone suggests visitors reserve a spot on one of the guided tours scheduled next weekend. Guests will see poppies, fiddlenecks, monolopias and lupines as they explore the Antelope Valley side of Tejon Ranch.
Tips for visitors: Tejon Ranch is privately owned property, so if people want to see wildflowers, they must sign up for a tour. Prior to their tour, they will receive instructions on where to meet their guide. While people are at the ranch, Balone suggests they bring plenty of water and wear layered clothing and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Visitors should stay on marked paths to avoid rattlesnakes and damaging the wildflowers. No pets are allowed on the ranch, but guide dogs are permitted and people should notify the conservancy ahead of time. Tours last from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who attend the first session are allowed to stay until 12:30 p.m., but everyone must leave when the gates close.
BAKERSFIELD NATIONAL CEMETERY
Where: About 30 miles southeast of Bakersfield. Driving directions are available at https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/bakersfield.asp.
When to go: Open from sunrise to sunset daily.
What to see: Bakersfield National Cemetery representative Dave Harvey said wildflowers are beginning to pop up on the property, but they are especially noticeable on Highway 58 east of Caliente. Visitors will find yellow and white wildflowers during their visit to the cemetery and fields of poppies on surrounding mountains.
Tips for visitors: Harvey reminds visitors the Bakersfield National Cemetery is sacred ground, so they should stay on designated paths. Though there are currently no rattlesnakes, as the weather gets warmer, people should keep an eye out for them.
ANTELOPE VALLEY CALIFORNIA POPPY RESERVE
Where: About 80 miles southeast of Bakersfield in Los Angeles County. Driving directions are available at http://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=627.
When to go: Open from sunrise to sunset daily.
What to see: If visitors are looking for fields of poppies like the ones in "The Wizard of Oz," the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is the place to be. Flowers are in full bloom, according to the preserve's website, and they are expected to last through the month. There are several trails that range in elevation and length that lead visitors through the fields. A visitor center, guided tours, family programs, picnic areas and more are also available.
Tips for visitors: Before traveling to Antelope Valley, people can find weekly updates on the status of poppies on the preserve's website. The poppy preserve is experiencing a high volume of visitors, so parking fills up quickly and waits are long for restrooms. Parking costs $10 per vehicle, but discounts are available. Vehicles can also be parked along Lancaster Road. Visitors should bring plenty of water and stay on official trails as they explore poppy fields. Photos in the flowers are not allowed, and walking in the poppies could result in a ticket, according to the reserve's website. Smartphone users can visit PoppyReserve.oncell.com to alert them of nearby points of interest on trails.
