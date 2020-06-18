Discussions surrounding racial equality and social justice are no longer an adults-only conversation. In fact, the last few weeks have seen young people voice their opinions and demand for a different future.
Following the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, protests have taken place throughout the country and led to discussions on law enforcement practices and reforms.
Rather than sit back and hope for change, young people are taking part in the local movement.
"At this point, we're just tired and want to see change," said Asia Halliman, a recent Foothill High School graduate and Black Student Union member. "We don’t want to talk about it, we want to be about it."
Conversations among Halliman and her friends have focused on the recent national deaths of black men and women at the hands of law enforcement, and protests that have ensued. It's even inspired them to attend several local gatherings.
While marching the streets, she said "you can feel the hurt" people have after seeing and experiencing discrimination and racial inequity. She added she's seen different races in the local community come together peacefully to make their voices heard.
"What has motivated me is when I see all these killings, I think of my brother, I think of my future kids, I think of other generations that are going to come after me," Halliman said.
Racism is something Courtney Williams, a recent Bakersfield High School graduate and member of the school's Black Student Union, experienced at a young age. She said classmates would call her hair "ugly," and ask her questions like "How does it feel to be whipped?" or "How does it feel to call white people 'master'?" when they would learn about slavery in history classes. She also heard people call her brother, a football player in Washington, the N-word.
Joining BHS' Black Student Union gave her the opportunity to be around people who experienced much of the same hardships and made her feel comfortable speaking out.
Fast-forward to today, and Williams, who's attended four local protests in recent weeks, said it was exciting being surrounded by people who feel the same way she does.
"It’s a good feeling to see people care about my black life," she said.
Some of the changes Halliman hopes to see include more training for law enforcement personnel and defunding police departments, which has been a conversation point throughout the country. She said she'd like to see more of the money that typically goes to law enforcement agencies go into the local community.
Encouraging people to go to the polls on Election Day and having tough discussions frequently, not just after another life lost, is also something Williams hopes becomes more common.
"It’s going to be a very long fight," she said. "We’re 60 years into it, and we're still fighting the same things that (Martin Luther King Jr.) was fighting."
Halliman and Williams also voiced support for the Bakersfield Police Department's decision to suspend the use of the carotid restraint control hold and the city embracing the #8CantWait campaign.
The way younger generations are getting involved was also the theme of Bakersfield College's #LightACandle: A Juneteenth Conversation event on Tuesday.
"I’ve seen countless (killings). It’s become almost normal us getting killed and that’s absolutely horrible," said Caleb Warren, 13, on “The Danny Morrison Media Show” Tuesday. "'Oh, another one?' That was my first original reaction" when he saw the video of Floyd dying in police custody.
Joined by Bakersfield College students, Janell Gore added, "No other race can just log into Instagram and accidentally come across someone dying that looks like them or their brother."
