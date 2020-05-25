A shopping list is never just a random grouping of produce items for Ulysis Baal. Instead, it tells a story.
Recently, Baal's been trying to piece together who senior citizens are through their lists.
Snail bait says a lot about a person, Baal realized during one trip. Having never shopped for the item, he went on a deep-dive hunt to find it. From that adventure, Baal learned the woman he was shopping for loves to garden and has a bit of a snail problem, which can stop her plants from fully growing.
These shopping trips and lists, though mundane for some, can be a luxury for senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals, who, in recent months, have had to avoid outings due to the coronavirus. Realizing how dangerous it might be for some, Baal decided to do the shopping for them.
He founded Relief Shoppers, a service where young adults — adhering to recommended health protocols throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — shop for and deliver items to senior citizens. Ten volunteers make up Relief Shoppers, and Baal has even expanded services to Fresno, Orange County and Redding.
Baal grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from UCLA last year. Since returning home he's been looking for ways to help the Central Valley. The way Bakersfield has supported Relief Shoppers has exceeded his wildest expectations.
"This is the most fulfilling thing in my life right now," Baal said.
A delivery can be set up online or through phone. An individual provides a shopping list and selects a delivery time while volunteers handle the rest. Those utilizing the service can pay for groceries with EBT cards, cash or through services such as PayPal, Venmo or Zelle.
During a Tuesday morning delivery, Baal headed to the FoodMaxx on Chester Avenue to pick out food for Joyce Vega, 72.
She asked for lemon meringue pie and tres leches, indicating she has a sweet tooth. Several items were microwaveable. Vega is blind, so the easier it is to prepare food, the better.
As Baal cruised down the aisles, he had to stop and look around a few times to figure out where things were located.
"Everyday is a crash course," he said, confessing he can have trouble finding everything on the list. "I learn every time I do it."
He's learned to bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes so he can clean as many items as possible before delivering to clients.
Before Baal arrives, he calls the client, tells them he's on the way and if there's any items he wasn't able to find. For Vega, that meant no tres leche, mushroom pasta sauce and biscuits.
"She said it was OK," Baal said after getting off the phone. "She's really happy about the pie."
Vega expressed gratitude profusely to Baal as he set the groceries down — and not just because of the lemon meringue.
"I'm very thankful for this program," she said.
With no family around, her lack of sight and older age, it's been harder going out shopping during the pandemic. Relief Shoppers has essentially eliminated her risk of exposure to large crowds.
"There's a lot of (services the elderly) need, but this is one of the best," Vega said.
It's also provided old and young with a bit of company, even if it's only for a few minutes.
"We provide that service of going and shopping and bringing the groceries back, but I really enjoyed getting to talk to her and getting to spend time with her," volunteer Ali Vaughan said about her first delivery. "That part was just quite nice, being able to connect with someone in isolation."
Before Baal left, Vega asked the million dollar question: will this service continue even after the pandemic ends?
It's Baal's goal to receive nonprofit status and increase his clientele so he can continue helping as many individuals as possible.
"I didn't realize how important this was as a daily service," he said. "These deliveries make it so real, we need this."
