You should've heard them roar: Bakersfield Toy Run hits the streets of Bakersfield

Rainbow bears. Big brown teddy bears. Care Bears. Dinosaurs. A moose. Even a turtle — but this certainly wasn’t the place to be slow.
This was Beach Park on Sunday morning, where hundreds of men and women lined up on Harleys and more for the 39th annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive.
Their mission: roar through the streets of Bakersfield on their way to the Kern County Fairgrounds, carrying toys for toddlers to teens, canned cuisine and cash to benefit the Salvation Army.
Take it from Santa: “It gives me a warm feeling inside.”
Jolly Old St. Nick, aka Scott O’Neil, is a Toy Run board member. He knows what goes into pulling off this event — the monthly board meetings, planning, pulling permits.
But as he donned the last of his Santa gear and showed off his Harley-Davidson Tri Glide decked out with sparkly red garland, knowing the event is for kids was more than enough reward, as all goods raised in Bakersfield stay in Bakersfield.
Salvation Army Capt. Clinton Trimmer said all the toys will go to a “Christmas warehouse,” from which they’ll be distributed to about 300 families in need.
“To the best of our ability, we try to match that child’s wish,” Trimmer said. Those families will also receive a Christmas food box. Seniors and others in need — likely more than 100, he said — will benefit, too.
Some of the food will even last into the summer, when donations are down.
“We keep giving it out to our neighbors in need,” Trimmer said.
Marty Dean found a Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson tricycle that he strapped onto his own bike for the ride.
Terry Rosten brought a backpack and two toys to donate; he had to have a compact gift because his wife, Malia, was riding with him.
Malia Rosten posited that the earlier rain and dreary skies likely scared off some people, as not everyone is comfortable riding on slick streets. But she noted people were showing up even as the 10 a.m. kickstands up approached.
“The more the merrier,” Malia Rosten said.
Rob Shepard, aka “Attorney,” was right out in front in the first row of riders behind the Bakersfield Police Department escorts, a Salvation Army truck and Santa.
He and his fellow Ruthless Riderz arrived at 7 a.m. as always to lead the way.
“I enjoy it. Giving back to the community. It’s fun,” said Shepard, the group's president. “The last couple of years COVID kinda killed that.”
But this year, after modified events the past two, the riders sought to roar back to normal times.
At 10 a.m., you should’ve heard their engines roar.