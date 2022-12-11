 Skip to main content
You should've heard them roar: Bakersfield Toy Run hits the streets of Bakersfield

Rainbow bears. Big brown teddy bears. Care Bears. Dinosaurs. A moose. Even a turtle — but this certainly wasn’t the place to be slow.

This was Beach Park on Sunday morning, where hundreds of men and women lined up on Harleys and more for the 39th annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive.

