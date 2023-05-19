'You made your momentous journey': CSUB celebrates 2023 spring graduations

As with every end to a college year, the emotions hanging over California State University, Bakersfield on Friday morning were the culmination of years in school as the graduates were finally ready to move to the next part of their lives.
"This morning — just as the sun was beginning to light up the sky — you made your momentous journey to this beloved campus," said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. "And that is as it should be: For as the sun rises, so do our Roadrunners."
The public university celebrated the first commencement of its spring 2023 graduation programs, which included more than 600 students across 27 majors from the schools of Arts and Humanities; Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering; and Social Sciences and Education.
More than 2,000 students are expected to graduate this weekend, including 317 who earned masters degrees and three new doctors in educational leadership, according to a CSUB news release.
Educators adorned in academic regalia and families fanned themselves with programs during the hot morning. And graduates shared portable fans aimed inches from their faces.
“This is something special that is a rare and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said CSUB Antelope Valley student Carmen Zenteno, who earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and teaching credentials. "Not only is being a college graduate something I thought had passed me by, but sharing this experience with my kids has made the entire journey that much more unique and worth it.”
CSUB also awarded its first bachelor’s degree in public health, after launching the new major in the fall of 2021, to Karla Herrera.
“I’m very excited and it feels very special to be the first one,” Herrera said. “I just hope that I can set a good example for others wanting to be in public health, and I hope I can put a good word out for what a public health student looks like and make some good things happen in the community.”
Ceremonies will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday for the schools of Business and Public Administration; Social Sciences and Education; and Academic Programs.