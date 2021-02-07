Anger, resignation and even a little joy have followed the Bakersfield City Council’s decision to repeal a set of ordinances that allowed hens to be raised in the backyards of many local residents.
As the dust settles on the latest battle, supporters say they will return to the City Council with a new effort to legalize backyard hens.
“There’s a lot of things that were happening that are not copacetic,” Renee Donato Nelson said of the process the City Council went through to first approve and then rescind the hen ordinances. “And that’s why we are exploring our options.”
As a legal consultant on California Environmental Quality Act issues, she helped a dedicated group of Bakersfield residents, loosely organized as part of the Bakersfield Urban Hen Initiative, to craft a legal strategy for getting the City Council to expand the rules on hen ownership within the city.
"I thought it was very easy to defend," she said of the city's case against the lawsuit that derailed the hen ordinances. "I was figuring that if they let it go through, the judge would probably dismiss it. That’s what shocked me a little bit, because I thought that we did have a good, defendable case."
Urban hen ownership has quickly gained traction throughout 2020 as some homeowners looked for ways to produce food independently during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was hard to get groceries, and we were really like, ‘hey, we don’t know how long this is going to last so maybe we should look into some options to be self-sufficient,’” said Bakersfield resident Jennifer Clayton. “We really were looking for ways to help keep our family fed. The hens were a big part of that.”
She said she had no idea hens were illegal to possess in most parts of the city when she purchased a few last year. She added that at least eight houses in her neighborhood had chicken coops.
“I don’t know why people have problems with them. I don’t know where that comes from,” she said. “If your neighbors are responsible, then you’re protected under the ordinance so it just doesn’t make sense.”
As it currently stands, only residents in city lots zoned for agricultural use can raise hens within the city. In September, pushed by a grassroots community effort, the city legalized urban hen ownership for residents in R-1 zones, which are the majority of single-family households.
However, before the law went into effect, an anonymous group calling themselves the Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones sued the city, claiming the city violated CEQA by not doing an environmental study before approving the hen ordinances.
Before a judge could rule on the merits of the case, the City Council voted to rescind the ordinances and pay $9,151.36 in attorneys fees.
Although the litigants have remained anonymous throughout the monthslong process, their attorney, Channel Law Group’s Jamie Hall, says they are happy with the outcome.
“They think this is definitely the right decision to make, and they appreciate the city recognizes the environmental issues at play,” he said.
He called the city’s vote a pleasant surprise, saying many factors — including the cost of the legal defense — likely went into their decision.
The lawsuit makes it more difficult for urban hens to be legalized in the future. As part of the agreement with the litigants, the city will need to conduct some sort of environmental review in the future before approving further ordinances.
“If the city wants to move forward and adopt an ordinance, they’re still going to have to comply with CEQA,” Hall said. “(The city) did no review, and so if they choose to adopt an ordinance again, the city is going to have to do an environmental review, period.”