'You guys ruined my life': Biological mother speaks out after $40 million federal lawsuit filed in Cal City toddlers' deaths

Ryan Dean says she misses everything about her babies.
“I miss them being all on me during visits, happy to see me,” Dean said Tuesday. “I just miss being their mother and it was taken from me.”
Dean's recollections came up during a press conference in San Francisco announcing she and her mother have filed a federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from the Kern County Department of Human Services, the California Department of Social Services and her children's adoptive parents, as well as individual state and county officials.
The suit alleges that California City brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, were unlawfully taken from Dean and placed with adoptive parents who now face murder charges in the toddlers’ deaths.
The government agencies named as defendants have been unable to address the accusations publicly. A spokeswoman for Kern DHS, Jana Slagle, has said the gag order imposed on the criminal case against the adoptive parents prohibits her from speaking.
Similarly, Theresa Mier, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Social Services, wrote in an email the department cannot comment on litigation.
Adoptive parents Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty each to a pair of second-degree murder charges, a single count of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, two counts of willful cruelty against a child and falsely reporting an emergency. Their trial is scheduled to begin July 25.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a March news conference that the boys’ bodies have not been found but her office secured a grand jury indictment against the adoptive parents.
Orrin and Orson West were first reported missing in December 2020, but Zimmer said during the news conference they died three months prior to their adoptive parents stepping forward.
The plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit — Dean and the toddlers' maternal grandmother, Dana Moorer — had filed a claim in Kern County before suing Friday in the United States Eastern District of California. The suit alleges the biological families’ civil rights were violated.
The plaintiff's attorney, Waukeen McCoy, told to The Californian he has not yet received documents from Kern County that support certain allegations made in the federal lawsuit.
“I don’t why there is this secrecy, lack of transparency surrounding these two children,” McCoy said.
Orrin, whose biological name was Cinsere, was first taken away from Dean after she brought him to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital because both his legs were broken, according to the lawsuit. He suffered no other injuries, the lawsuit said, but hospital staff said “they believed he had been abused.”
Orrin was placed into the care of another woman and Dean was allowed to visit him two to three times a week, the lawsuit said. Dean believed her son was in good condition and began the process of reunification, the lawsuit added.
Dean gave birth to Orson, whose birth name is Classic, in June 2017. He was taken away by a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy soon after he was born because “they like to keep siblings together,” the lawsuit said. In late 2018, the boys were placed with their adoptive parents, the lawsuit added.
McCoy said during Tuesday's news conference that Moorer completed the process to get the children placed into her home. But Kern County Child Protective Services denied her request, according to the lawsuit.
“I just want answers," Moorer said during the news conference. “Why? Why Kern County? What was the purpose of not giving them to me when my house was approved to have them?”
The toddlers’ biological family demanded accountability during Tuesday’s press conference.
“You guys ruined my life,” Dean said of the defendants.