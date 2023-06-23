Samuel Brown image_500007461

A Kern County jury found Samuel Brown guilty Wednesday of shooting at his girlfriend at least nine times and killing her, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. 

 Courtesy of Kern DA's office

Shaunte Spruell recalled Friday how her daughter gushed over her new boyfriend and how he kept her safe.

“You don’t ever have to worry about me, Momma,” Spruell recalled her daughter, Shavonna Wilson, telling her.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 