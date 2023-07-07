Rows upon rows of uniformed personnel stood ramrod straight Friday with their unflinching stares always facing forward.
The 153 graduates lined up to walk across the stage of The Bridge Church to cheers and applause from their families.
The people bedecked in blue uniforms weren’t law enforcement — they were boys and girls who graduated from the Bakersfield Junior Police Academy after a four-week course to learn what it takes to be a police officer.
“You are a part of the Bakersfield Police Department family,” said Police Chief Greg Terry. “And, we will be here for you to support you, to lift you up.”
The Bakersfield Police Activities League, a nonprofit run by police officers, administers the program for kids. It puts participants through grueling exercises and teaches them about various aspects of a law enforcement career.
But that’s not the only lesson children walk away with: Life lessons are taught as well, according to the graduation speakers.
Many changes happen throughout life, but the lessons taught in the junior police academy will stay with the youngsters forever, said Recruit Training Officer Charles Pratt.
He reminded them to be dedicated and respectful — carrying those qualities every day allows cadets to be leaders.
Terry added he knows not everyone in the room will become a police officer. But, he said he hopes the graduates learn they can be challenged and preserve to overcome hardships, no matter their chosen work.
Bianca Haynes, 39, wants to make sure she’s taught her kids enough so they make sound decisions when a parent isn’t there. Haynes cannot be around at all hours — but the officers who taught her teenage sons can supplement those lessons.
Haynes and her family cheered as Jonah Mckeney and Josiah Weyerough walked across the stage. She’s seen her sons evolve into more responsible and compassionate people after going to the junior academy. Another family member enrolled in the academy and is a better person, too, she added.
“And when (my sons are) amongst their friends, I noticed that their dialogue is a little different,” Haynes added. “The way that they respond to things (is) different.”
As a Black family, Haynes said, her sons had lots of questions about their relationship with police after the murder of George Floyd.
She’s never shied away from telling her kids the Black experience in America. But she doesn’t want her kids to fear police and she wants them to understand not every officer is bad.
Josiah told Haynes that he might want to be a cop or detective.
“You have to be the change that I want to see,” Haynes said.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.
