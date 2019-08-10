It's a pie riot!
Well, no, it's not, but wouldn't that be fun?
No, it's merely a succession of customers trying and ultimately failing to purchase pie from Marie Callender's, the West Coast-chain restaurant and pie baker that is up for sale and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain is shuttering 19 restaurants in California and Utah, including two in Bakersfield — 2631 Oswell St., which has already closed, and 3801 California Ave., which was listed as closing just Friday. Its final day is Sunday; doors open at 7 a.m.
The California Avenue location, launched in about 1977, was open for business Saturday, although the front doors were locked. Restaurant employees opened the doors periodically to announce that it was sold out of pies and that the dining room was at capacity.
A steady stream of would-be customers marched toward the doors, read the makeshift sign at the front and turned to go, pie-less.
The chain goes forward with 20 restaurants in Southern California, where the company was founded, four in Northern California and three in Nevada.
