The second Kern Youth Empowerment Summit — known as KernYES! — was held Saturday at the Historic Fort in Taft. The one-day leadership camp, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Kern County, attracted more than 70 high school students from across the county.
Represented high schools were Delano, Shafter, Taft, Arvin East Bakersfield, BHS, Centennial, Golden Valley, Mira Monte, South, West, Stockdale, Ridgeview, Frontier and Highland — but every high school in Kern County was invited.
Organizers' goal is to build strong leaders who can go out and serve in their respective communities, according to Tanveer Dhaliwal, the event's high school youth ambassador. "KernYES! is a phenomenal program that offers young high school students a unique and greatly impactful experience,” she said.
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin kicked things off as the morning speaker. Guests included Rotary's district governors and Assemblyman Vince Fong.
To view video from the event, go to KernYES.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.