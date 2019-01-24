Discombobulated.
That's how The Californian's Steve E. Swenson characterized the happy chaos created by that rare weather event of exactly 20 years ago: The day it snowed in Bakersfield.
Americans who live above certain elevations and latitudes might chuckle at the thought that a snowfall of otherwise unremarkable depth and duration could so seriously rattle a city, but the snow day of 1999 did exactly that to Bakersfield, where it simply does not snow. Except when it does.
We were indeed discombobulated.
The Californian called it the Storm of the Century without fear of exaggeration. Weather records confirmed that Jan. 25, 1999, saw the heaviest snowfall in western Kern County in more than 100 years.
Now we can amend that to 120 years.
Adults, Swenson reported, battled mightily against the inconvenience of 3 to 6 inches of winter wonderland, even as children celebrated the closure of some 40 school districts.
As snowmen, snowball fights and snow angels became the province of the young, the older folks encountered all manner of obstacles.
Icy roadways, driveways and runways kept workers home and cleanup crews busy most of the day. A bevy of traffic accidents, mostly minor, was reported.
Portions of major freeways were closed in the morning, stalling traffic or clogging alternative routes.
Some businesses felt the rush of snow-induced sales — mittens, snow boots and warm drinks — while others closed shop.
Court hearings were postponed, while mail and package delivery was slowed. Garbage service was interrupted.
By afternoon, the problem turned to flooding, overflowing sumps and blocked storm drains due to broken tree limbs and debris. The tree limbs, which broke under the unaccustomed weight of snow, were blamed for power outages that affected more than 57,000 customers on the valley floor, Glennville and pockets in east Kern. A steady chatter about downed power lines filled emergency radio channels.
Swenson dutifully reported that the 1999 event was the region's first snow since March 8, 1974, when 1.5 inches were recorded, but this week the National Weather Service — and some readers who had photos to prove it — reminded The Californian that white stuff covered the city on Feb. 4-5, 1989, as well, as Swenson also noted.
None of that mattered, then or now.
Snow began to fall in the Grapevine, Mettler and Taft areas about 8 p.m. the night before. It didn’t stick in Bakersfield until after midnight. Some people learned it was out there when their dogs barked at it. Others were awakened by their early-riser friends who wanted to share the news.
Snow touched many parts of the county:
• Meadows Field was closed until noon as 16 of 32 daily flights were canceled. Flights resumed in the afternoon.
• The California Highway Patrol reported 84 accidents — none serious — from Frazier Park to Delano between midnight and 11 a.m.
• Bakersfield police said 11 accidents were reported between 7 and 11 a.m. City road crews, however, reported traffic was light.
• Most of the county’s most heavily traveled freeways were closed for several hours, including Interstate 5 from Lost Hills to the Grapevine; Highway 58 from Towerline Road to Mojave; Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon; Highway 46 from Interstate 5 to Highway 41; and Highway 166 from Interstate 5 to Highway 101.
• Bakersfield has no snow plows, but city crews used seven graders and 12 loaders to clear major roads. “They are the best thing we have,” street maintenance supervisor Mike Conner said. “The street sweepers didn’t work at all.”
• Most Golden Empire Transit routes were operating with the exception of school-oriented routes. The transit agency experienced some delays because bus drivers were among the first motorists to plow through the snow.
• About 40,000 PG&E customers were without power in Bakersfield, Wasco, Shafter and east Kern. Southern California Edison had the same problems in the Delano, McFarland and Glennville areas as well as southern Tulare County, where 17,000 customers lost power for a few minutes to several hours.
• A large canopy over the garden center at Floyd’s Department Store in Delano collapsed from the snow. But little damage was reported elsewhere.
• Dennis Zent, 43, who lives near Bakersfield College, said he was without power for 5½ hours. He got by with a camp stove, a propane lantern and a fire in the fireplace. His four daughters, aged 3 to 18, played in the snow. “They came back in crying because their feet were freezing,” he said. “They had to put them in hot water to warm up.”
The Californian newsroom mobilized with the sort of enthusiasm normally reserved for royal visits and epic disasters. Besides Swenson, reporters Richard Chang, Bob Christie, Wendy Owen, Christine Bedell and Michael Green; columnists Herb Benham and Andy Kehe; and correspondents Debby Badillo, Karen Botham, Tim Conway and Bob Saberhagen contributed to the cause, as well as at least three photographers: Felix Adamo, Henry Barrios and John Harte — and much of their work is repeated here. So noteworthy was the journalistic effort — and the clear public interest — The Californian took the rare step of publishing a "keepsake edition" reprint, and it sold well.
The names of those who participated in The Californian's effort — as with any Kern County workplace where employees made extraordinary efforts to get the job done that day — are as much a part of our individual snow-day memories as the snowmen we built or the hot chocolate we sipped.
Businesses throughout the region felt the effects of that day. Chevron closed its local offices, giving about 350 workers a day off, but Texaco and Aera Energy LLC were open and running. State Farm’s Greater California Regional Office in southwest Bakersfield delayed opening until 10 a.m. Schools shut down for the day, and county offices opened late. Carrot packing at Grimmway Farms in Lamont and Bolthouse Farms in southeast Bakersfield went on as usual.
But many workers simply stayed home, as treacherous roads made travel difficult, especially early in the morning. The Carrows restaurant at California Avenue and Easton Drive was locked up tight because employees couldn’t make it to work.
Next door at the Motel 6, clerk Sharlene Hardy grinned about renting more than double the normal number of rooms overnight Sunday as freeway drivers were forced to find shelter.
At Bruce’s Truck Stop on Highway 58 and Weedpatch Highway, travelers hunkered down in the coffee shop and truckers slept the day away in their cabs. Business was brisk.
Among the winners were video stores, towing companies and tree trimmers like Autumn Tree Service, which took 50 calls by noon.
Health clinics like those operated by county-run Kern Medical Center and the private, nonprofit network Clinica Sierra Vista closed for the day. And the weather forced senior activity and day care centers to close throughout greater Bakersfield.
Good Samaritans called county agencies offering to pick up the slack, but poor road conditions kept them housebound, too.
For much of the city, the forced holiday demanded recreation. Take David Perez, 17, who, with friends' help, was putting the finishing touches on his first snowman on the first day he had ever played in snow — in shorts, untied sneakers, no socks and a short-sleeved, mesh Los Angeles Kings hockey shirt.
“It’s cold,” said Perez, summing up in the simplest of terms his first snow experience.
Jacob Cosper, 10, figured that when his family moved to Bakersfield from Columbia, Mo., he, too, had experienced his last snowfall. But there he was on that Monday morning, crouched in the cab of a neighbor’s classic Chevrolet Fleetside pickup, stockpiling snowballs — preparing for a serious snowball fight, just like in the good old days.
Betsy Wegner was taking advantage of a rare weekday off, and the snow, to do some cross-country skiing through the streets of her Westchester neighborhood. Normally, she and her husband would have to travel to Mount Pinos or Bishop to ski.
“I’m not going to miss a chance to ski right here in Bakersfield,” said Wegner, a teacher at Rafer Johnson School, which, of course, closed for the day.
“This is so incredible to be able to do this right in my own neighborhood. My husband is sick, so he had to go inside, but I’m going to stay out in it for awhile and just enjoy it. I mean, when is this ever going to happen again?”
Indeed, when? Not anytime soon — making Bakersfield's Storm of the Century an occasion to savor and celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.