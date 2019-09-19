Here in Kern County, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a lot of wishes.
Just one of those grantees, 20-year-old Tyler Leist, had his wish come true Thursday — his beloved 2007 white Ford F-150 truck was transformed by local businesses from top to bottom. Leist's truck received a fresh coat of paint, a new sound system, new tires and rims, and new headlights.
Leist, who has battled a heart condition his whole life, has endured countless hours of treatment, like so many kids in Kern County and across the country who battle critical or life-threatening conditions. The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes — or experiences — to kids like Leist.
"When a child is battling an illness, a critical condition, they get caught up in the doctor's visits. They get caught up in their normal routine," said Catherine Anspach, Make-A-Wish senior community manager. "We are able to offer a wish that's going to offer something to look forward to."
A speechless Leist watched as those who worked on his truck for the past week unveiled their work, including representatives from Jim Burke Ford, H & S Bodyworks, Varner Bros, Custom Classic Upholstery, Tyack Tires, Bakersfield Car Audio and ARMA Coatings. Leist said repeatedly how he could not find the words to express how he felt seeing his newly-renovated truck.
"My truck is amazing, I love it," Leist said. "It was a regular old white truck. Now look at it. It's a completely new truck."
Leist said he feels blessed to have his wish granted by the foundation, and he encouraged those going through similar battles to stay strong.
"I wish everybody that is going through something that they can fight through this and get through this," Leist said. "It's all about family, it's all about supporters. It's about having fun in life."
Anspach concurred.
"We want every child to have their wish."
