The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a missing teenager.
Selene Sanchez-Rivera, 17, was last seen on Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. in the area of Cottonwood Road and Carver Street.
BPD described Sanchez-Rivera as being five foot eight inches tall with long black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Harless at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
