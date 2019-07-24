An 83-year-old man who was assaulted July 16 has died.
Ronald Lynn True, of Bakersfield was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he died Tuesday. He was assaulted in the 1800 block of Clark Avenue.
The cause and manner of True's death will be released at a later date.
