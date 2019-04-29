A 24-year-old hiker was rescued by Kern County search crews after being reported missing for 19 hours in a remote area of Sand Canyon, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person in the area of Chimney Peak Wilderness, near Chimney Peak Campground, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Search and Rescue crews were called out to search for the man from East Palo Alto, the report said.
The crews continued to look through the night in the Spanish Needle area, approximately halfway between Onyx and Ridgecrest.
At about 11 a.m., Monday, the man was found unharmed by a Kern County Fire Department helicopter. He was airlifted to safety and returned to his hiking party, the report said.
Crews from Kern Valley, China Lake, Tehachapi and South Kern Search and Rescue were involved in the search, as well as a Navy VX-31 helicopter.
