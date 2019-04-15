The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified David Medina, 58, as the man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday morning at a home in northwest Bakersfield.
Medina found unresponsive at a home in the 6900 block of Galaxy Drive and died at the scene. A postmortem exam will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
Seven people in the home were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
