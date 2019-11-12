A 9-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after a bullet struck him inside his home on Niles Street around 10 p.m.Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The shots were fired outside the residence in the 1300 block of Niles Street, BPD said in a news release. No further information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
