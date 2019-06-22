An 11-year-old girl was missing after she was swept down the Kern River on Saturday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a teenage boy and a young girl in the water near Keysville. The teenage boy made it out safely but the girl was still missing as of late afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Department said the search will continue until dusk and resume Sunday morning.
