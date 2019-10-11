A 16-year-old girl from Arvin has died after hitting a power pole early Friday morning.
At about 1 a.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol responded to Buena Vista Road west of Adobe Road. It was determined Sarai Yoc Soto, 16, was driving west on Buena Vista Road and lost control of her car, causing her to crash into a power pole, CHP reported.
The impact of the crash caused Soto's car to flip over multiple times in a dirt field south of Buena Vista Road. She died at the scene, CHP reported.
It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident, and CHP is investigating.
CHP asks that anyone with information call 396-6600.
