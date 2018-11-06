A six-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving Bakersfield City School District bus on Monday afternoon.
According to a report the school bus filled with students was turning right onto White Lane off of Union when an alarm indicated an emergency door had been opened.
Shortly after California Highway Patrol said there were multiple reports coming in of a student falling out of a bus from the driver's side.
The bus driver stopped at a curb after noticing the boy running towards the bus.
The boy was administered aid for a scrape on his elbow at the scene. He was later taken to Memorial Hospital to be checked out.
According to the report an inspection of the emergency door was given and found the door to be operating properly with no mechanical defects.
