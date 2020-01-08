A 9-year-old boy who died in a traffic collision Tuesday has been identified as Emiliano Hernandez, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Hernandez was one of four children who suffered injuries in a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He died just before 2:30 p.m. at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, the coroner's news release said.
