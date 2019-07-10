UPDATE: As of 2:42 p.m., the amber alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Wednesday afternoon has been deactivated. The child has been located and the suspects are in custody.
Namaste Dix, 1, was last seen with his mother, Rashawna Bullock Wednesday in Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. Another person, Serbina Bullock, is suspected to be traveling with Rashawna and Dix.
Bullock was said to be driving a 2012 dark grey Jeep Cherokee.
AMBER ALERT - San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties @PasoRoblesPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zbhYWux7yb— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019
