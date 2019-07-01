A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car and died Sunday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 7:00 p.m., a group of teenagers were standing on the north shoulder of Niles street near a bus stop, just east of Park drive. They began to run south across Niles street outside of a crosswalk in an attempt to beat the traffic approaching from the east.
A car driving west on Niles street was approaching Park drive. Three of the teenagers saw the car and returned to the north shoulder, but one boy failed to see the car and was struck, CHP said. The boy was taken to Kern Medical Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Witnesses reported the car was driving the speed limit, and CHP does not suspect drugs or alcohol played a part in the accident.
