Year after stipulated judgment, east Bakersfield residents speak out about BPD, hear of progress

Dozens of residents voiced their concerns about the Bakersfield Police Department at a town hall Monday coordinated by a BPD monitoring team. This team is a third-party group tasked with ensuring the BPD meets its reforms as required by the state's Department of Justice.

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

Dozens attended a town hall Monday to voice their concerns about Bakersfield Police Department practices to a third-party team tasked with monitoring reforms for the department, while also hearing an update on progress toward meeting the terms of a stipulated judgment.

The BPD entered into a stipulated judgment with the state Department of Justice in August 2021 after the DOJ conducted an investigation into police practices and found reforms were needed. By entering into the stipulated judgment, the police department avoided admitting any legal fault, but it agreed to a series of reforms such as of its search-and-seizure policies, mental health resources and language access for non-English speakers.

