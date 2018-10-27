Cal State Bakersfield students have been able to learn more about the virtual reality industry as part of the university’s first-ever XR Hackathon.
The three-day event, which wraps up on Sunday, includes workshops on virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and 360-degree video. Industry professionals have also come out to lead the workshops and lectures. The students are also working on projects that will be judged on Sunday.
Jeremy Warner, a professor of digital media at CSUB and one of the organizers of the event, said the main goal of the event is to get students thinking about careers in VR.
“We see this really as a conversation for us to get started on what is XR, introducing the community to these fields,” he said. “We want them to walk away and see the potential, see what’s possible.”
The term “XR” represents different types of reality. You have augmented reality, in which you can superimpose computer-generated images into a view of the real world, such as the game Pokemon Go. Virtual reality is a fully computer-generated reality while mixed reality is a combination of the two.
Warner said there has been a growing interest among Bakersfield students about careers in gaming, VR and similar fields. He said Bakersfield could be in a good position to provide those kinds of jobs in the near future.
“It’s amazing the talent that already exists here in Bakersfield,” he said. “This is really about getting a conversation going so that as a community we can start building this out and start becoming an attractive hub for this field.”
CSUB computer science major Ben Lajoie said he didn’t know much about VR and was interested in learning more about that aspect of computer science during the Hackathon.
“It seemed pretty interesting to get into,” he said. “I think it’s pretty fun. I’ve definitely learned new things. I like how it’s easy to get immersed in a world when your vision and your hands are incorporated within (VR).”
Duyen Tran, also a computer science major, said she signed up for the Hackathon because she’s interested in going into the VR field and creating games. Specifically, ones that have practical uses, such as an application that serves as a driving simulation that could help someone when they take a real driving test.
“I want to show people how to do stuff,” he said. “You can create anything in VR.”
CSUB student Joe Nitro said he’s also interested in a career relating to VR and hopes the event will help him be better prepared.
“I want to hone my skills and expand my knowledge,” he said. “I want to participate in as many things like this as I can. It’s a great way to train.”
Nitro said he’s enjoyed the Hackathon and hopes that the college will hold more events focused on VR in the future.
“It’s a great start,” he said. “It’s a great way to tell people that this is a skill that’s going to be needed more in the future. Events like these help people experience (VR) and see it as a viable career choice.”
When asked what it is about VR that interests him, Nitro had a simple answer.
“It’s an escape from our reality,” he said. “We’re able to do things we can’t do in our reality.
We don’t have unlimited resources in our world, but in virtual reality we can.”
