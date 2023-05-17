WWII memorial committee to unveil new names on the black granite

The last time organizers of the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial met at Jastro Park for a public dedication, more than 1,000 people from the community joined them.
It was Dec. 10, and the enthusiastic crowd filled four sets of bleachers covering half of Truxtun Avenue, plus hundreds more chairs set in curved rows on the green lawn in front of the shining new memorial.
Members of the memorial committee are planning to be there again, at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will be joined by an estimated 100 to 200 members of the public, although no one knows exactly how many may show up.
"This will be a scaled-down version" of December's mega-event, said Kathleen Grainger-Schaffer, who was among the many volunteers who helped plan and raise money to build the estimated half-million-dollar stone, concrete and bronze structure.
Organizers will unveil the next group of veteran names engraved on the memorial’s black granite, said Ed Gaede, a Vietnam veteran and president of the board of directors for the memorial committee.
There are 174 new names, he said.
"It has to be a living memorial," Gaede said. Names of veterans of World War II with a Kern County connection are eligible to be added. That means new names will likely be added — engraved into the stone as the years pass.
Gaede has described the memorial as a place of reverence, remembrance and education.
"There are so many stories," he said as he pointed to the names etched in stone.
"We're opening this up for more names to be added, more veterans to be honored," Gaede said.
The 174 new names were engraved Monday by David Williams, owner of Williams Monument Co. in Arvin. In fact, it was Williams who engraved, using a sandblasting process, all the names on the memorial.
The process is painstaking, Williams said. It started with making sure the list of names was proofed, double-checked and triple-checked for possible errors, and the names were properly alphabetized.
The names are engraved in granite. You've got to get it right the first time.
"No mistakes," Williams said.
Just spacing the letters and spacing the names is a long process. Longer names can be problematic.
The multi-step process is too technical and detailed to describe in full. But Williams said the engraving itself, using a sandblaster, took only about 15 minutes.
"But we were there seven hours," he said.
Williams has an emotional connection to the names he engraves into the Asian black granite.
"Each name represents so much, not only in that person's life but in the lives of everyone they loved and everyone who loved them," he said.
He reads each name aloud as he goes about his work. He believes that somehow, by reading the names out loud, the memory of each individual lives on.
I'm just happy to do it, to provide this for people," Williams said. "For pride and community."
For information on how to add the name of a World War II veteran to the memorial, visit the memorial committee at kerncountywwiimemorial.com.
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.