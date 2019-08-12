In an action-packed night, WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Bakersfield on Oct. 7.
The wrestling company announced on Monday that for the first time in seven years Monday Night Raw will be at Rabobank Area.
Some matches taking place will be Seth Rollings vs. Baron Corbin and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans, according to a press release.
The event is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday and start at $15 with ringside packages available.
For more ticket information go to www.axs.com.
