Wrongful death lawsuit filed in downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion

In this file photo from summer 2022, a hole marks where an explosion ripped open the wall of a second-story apartment June 30 in downtown Bakersfield.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Fire Department

Two children of a man who died in an downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kern County and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. claiming both breached their duty to ensure safety and didn’t maintain a gas line that caused the building’s rupture.

Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, suffered third-degree burns June 30 after a gas leak ripped a wall off Park 20th apartments and was hurtled onto the street from two stories, according to a lawsuit filed by Oakland-based attorneys that demands a jury trial.

