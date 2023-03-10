Wrongful death lawsuit filed in downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion

Two children of a man who died in an downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kern County and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. claiming both breached their duty to ensure safety and didn’t maintain a gas line that caused the building’s rupture.
Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, suffered third-degree burns June 30 after a gas leak ripped a wall off Park 20th apartments and was hurtled onto the street from two stories, according to a lawsuit filed by Oakland-based attorneys that demands a jury trial.
PG&E and the Kern County Housing Authority didn’t properly inspect and monitor equipment to practice safety — their actions led to Amos suffering and having 10 percent of his skin left before dying July 2, the lawsuit alleges.
The defendants failed to “properly maintain a pipeline they knew posed a risk of serious injury or death to others,” the lawsuit added.
Kern County Board of Supervisors agenda lists the lawsuit, which will be considered by supervisors during their Tuesday meeting. County Counsel and PG&E didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday. Margo Raison, the county counsel, has previously said her office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
PG&E previously told The Californian its facilities didn’t cause a gas leak and a customer-owned stove caused the explosion. The Bakersfield Fire Department said in January its arson investigators couldn’t pinpoint the cause of the explosion.
Seven law violations such as breaking health and safety codes, negligent hiring and training and breaching public utilities codes are listed in the lawsuit.
Shaneika and Kamario Amos were physically, mentally, emotionally and financially hurt when their father died, the lawsuit said. They’re seeking money arising from losing wages and income, taking on medical expenses and any other applicable damages from the defendants.
“They’re looking for closure,” attorney James Cook said Friday of his clients, Shaneika and Kamario Amos. He declined to talk about specific details leading to the explosion until he gets more information from the Housing Authority and PG&E about their equipment.
The explosion rendered seven units uninhabitable and initially displaced 14 people, according to previous reporting. At least two others were injured and both filed claims, a precursor to a lawsuit. A lawsuit wasn’t filed under either person’s name Friday.
Seven residents were living in other buildings operated by the Housing Authority of Kern County, Stephen Pelz, the Housing Authority’s executive director, stated in January. The site, located at 20th and V streets, offers housing for low-income residents and veterans.
The 55-room complex was visited by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019.
