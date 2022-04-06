Writers share memories, stories of country music legend Merle Haggard on the Hag's birthday

Ask fans of the Bakersfield Sound to name their favorite Merle Haggard song, and they’re likely to call out masterpieces like “Working Man Blues,” “If We Make it Through December,” “Silver Wings” or “Mama Tried.”
But Phil Neighbors, co-author of the 2019 book “Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens & Me,” told a crowd of fans Wednesday at the Beale Memorial Library that the Haggard song that introduced the future country music legend to the world was “Sing a Sad Song,” an early cut from 1963.
“It’s perfection,” Neighbors told more than 100 people who gathered at the library branch in downtown Bakersfield for “Merle Haggard: The Inside Stories,” a special program that also featured Raymond H. McDonald, Haggard’s lifelong friend and tour bus driver, who wrote the 2021 book, “Merle Haggard Was a Friend of Mine.”
“Happy birthday, Merle Haggard,” Neighbors said at the beginning of the more than two-hour program. Neighbors noted that April 6 was not only the day on the calendar that Merle was born, it was also the day he died.
Neighbors, who co-wrote the book with Haggard’s longtime manager, the late Fuzzy Owen, is a pastor at Valley Baptist Church. McDonald, who now lives in Pismo Beach, lived in Haggard’s home when he was a teen before working for “The Hag” in the latter years of the country singer’s life.
The presentation also included a live musical tribute to the man singer-songwriter who came to be known as the “poet of the common man.”
In a pre-event interview Tuesday, McDonald explained why he asked musician friends Chuck Seaton and Tanner Byrom to join him at the event to perform a couple of signature Haggard songs.
“The music is the reason we’re doing this,” he said. “Merle’s music is what’s really important.”
Neighbors read aloud from the forward to his and Owen’s book at Wednesday’s event, a forward written by veteran singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Marty Stuart.
Stuart remembers in his own words a phone call he received from Haggard in March 2016. Stuart wrote he had always cherished those calls — especially when Merle wanted to introduce a new song over the phone.
But this call was decidedly different.
“I just wrote one you might want to hear,” Haggard told his old friend.
“What’s it called?” Stuart asked.
“‘My Last Escape,’” Haggard said, his voice weak.
As Neighbors read from the forward, the room fell silent.
“It was hard to take,” Stuart wrote, “because I somehow knew that one of my dearest friends in this world was calling to say goodbye. Goodbye in the language of a song. A song that said what needed to be said.
“When he finished telling me the words to ‘My Last Escape,’ I was leveled,” Neighbors read.
Stuart told his old friend the song was a masterpiece, that it was straight from the heart, like so many of Haggard’s best songs.
Neighbors continued reading Stuart’s words: “Merle then said, ‘When I get out of here, maybe you and your band could come out here to my studio, and we can record it.’”
“Just tell me when,” Stuart told Haggard.
The men said their goodbyes.
“I love you’s were spoken, then the call was over,” Stuart wrote.
“In just a matter of a few days, Merle was gone.”
It was the end of an era. Haggard, who some have called the greatest country singer in history, and one of the greatest vocalists in any musical genre, was gone.
An Oildale native, Haggard was born April 6, 1937, and died on his birthday in 2016 at the age of 79. Despite the death of his father, James Francis Haggard, when Merle was only 9, despite struggles with poverty and trouble with the law in his youth, Haggard was able to focus his considerable talents as a vocalist, musician and songwriter to eventually become an international legend.
McDonald was a troubled 15-year-old kid when he moved into Haggard’s Oildale home in 1965, where he shared a bedroom with two of Buck Owens’ sons. That same teenager five decades later drove the Hag’s tour bus, nicknamed Santa Fe Chief, all across America.
McDonald’s book contains 52 original stories and hundreds of anecdotes surrounding the iconic Haggard, as remembered by his friend of more than 50 years.
“Merle was a great friend,” McDonald said.
Over the years and the miles, McDonald became friends with Tony Sizemore, who drove Willy Nelson’s tour bus for more than 40 years.
McDonald gave a copy of his book to Sizemore, who told McDonald he loved it, McDonald said.
“I said, ‘If I send one to you, would you put it on Willy’s desk on his bus?’”
Sizemore agreed, so McDonald sent a copy for Willy, and the book was indeed placed on Willy’s desk.
“He said we were getting ready to take off on tour,” McDonald said, and the driver went to the back and there was McDonald’s book sitting right in front of Willy Nelson.
“And Tony says, ‘Ray wanted you to have this. You remember Ray.’”
Willy looked at him.
“The driver said, ‘It’s a very positive book, Willy.’
“Willy said, ‘Well, that’s good.’
“And he looked up at him and said, ‘If you ever write a book about me, I’ll kill you.’’’