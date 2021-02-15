The wreckage of a plane reported missing southeast of Tehachapi Saturday was found in mountainous terrain Monday morning along with the body of an unidentified person, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.
The plane apparently left Camarillo on the way to Mammoth Lakes and encountered high winds and low visibility in the Tehachapi area, according to a news release Monday from KCSO. The make and model of the aircraft were not disclosed.
KCSO and the Kern County Fire Department first learned of the missing plane at about 6 p.m. Sunday, when it was reportedly lost near Oak Creek and Tehachapi Willow Springs roads, the release stated. It said they looked for the plane that night but had to suspend the search because of difficult weather conditions.
At about 8:40 a.m. Monday the plane's wreckage was located west of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and south of Oak Creek Road, according to KCSO. It added that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.