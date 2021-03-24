Wreaths Across America to make Bakersfield stop on April 24

The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will come through Bakersfield on April 24.
According to a news release from the organization, the Wreaths Across America exhibit will be at the Bakersfield Chapter and the District XV of California State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, located at 1925 Eye Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mobile Education Exhibit looks to bring the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories, the news release stated. The exhibit will serve as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of the nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for the nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
The exhibit will be touring various communities in California starting in late April through mid-May.