Wreaths Across America will be returning to Bakersfield National Cemetery this year, albeit in a slightly different format in respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and public safety guidelines currently in place.
The event, scheduled for Dec. 19 at 9 a.m., will honor nearly 6,750 service members buried at the cemetery with the placement of balsam veterans’ wreaths at headstones. According to a news release from the organization, This year’s ceremony will be under special modifications, including:
• There will not be an on-site public ceremony
• Instead, a 9 a.m. virtual ceremony will be held on the Wreaths Across America - Bakersfield Facebook page.
• Family members who ordered grave-specific wreaths may pick them up beginning at 9 a.m.
Wreaths Across America said those interested in sponsoring a wreath can do so online at www.waabakersfield.org or by calling (661) 360-1899. The news release said about 780 wreaths had been sponsored as of Monday afternoon.
The organization added that it places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths annually at over 2,200 participating locations nationwide to honor fallen service members.