Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit opens its doors to Bakersfield

It was built to be inspiring, educational and free.
But it was also built on wheels, and soon it will be on the road bound for its next destination.
The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit came to Bakersfield for the first time Thursday to share its mission to "remember, honor, teach," said Mobile Education Exhibit Ambassador Jennifer Merrill.
"We've been to a lot of locations — 77 events in 54 cities last year." Merrill said at 9 a.m. Thursday as the mobile exhibit was opening its doors to visitors.
Since February, the mobile unit and its two-person staff have been to Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas — and now California, she said.
The limited space inside is filled with informational boards, photos and a small theater where visitors can watch a 12-minute video that explains how Wreaths got started and how its mission was formed.
It was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992, but one family's effort would grow by 2007 into a national program that now attracts millions of volunteers who lay wreaths on millions of veteran graves.
"They're generating interest. I understand that," said Florn Core, who visited the mobile exhibit Thursday morning.
It's important, Core said, that Americans keep in mind the service performed and the sacrifices made by millions of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen over the course of the nation's history.
"There are several programs and ceremonies that go on (annually)," he said. "Anything to expand any of them I think is a great idea."
The mobile unit was parked in front of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on Eye Street in Bakersfield's downtown district.
"This is a perfect fit for us," said Lili Marsh, a co-founder of the gallery who welcomed the Wreaths exhibit.
Joshua Dhanens, director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department, also came by to check out the mobile exhibit. Dhanens served in the U.S. Army from 1996 to 2001, and then served another four years in the Army National Guard.
"I think Kern County is really special in the way we honor and remember veterans and active duty service members," he said.
A lot of veterans are passing, he said, especially veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. It means the Bakersfield National Cemetery, located in the foothills east of Bakersfield, is expanding simply by the number of its graves.
The next Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18. Local volunteers are sure to respond to the call.