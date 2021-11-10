Wreaths Across America announces Jersey Mike's Subs matching campaign

The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America announced that Jersey Mike’s Subs began a matching with the goal of sponsoring 40,000 veterans' wreaths for National Wreaths Across America Day.
For every matching sponsorship, the company will sponsor a $15 wreath sponsorship — up to $300,000. The campaign kicks off Nov. 15 and continues through Nov. 30. Donations can be made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes.
The goal is to have a wreath at every veteran's grave, including Arlington National Cemetery, on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“Experiencing the placement of a wreath and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful,” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.