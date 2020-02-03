If you're from Minnesota or points north, disregard this story.
It's cold.
The National Weather Service's Hanford office was expecting temperatures to drop down as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit Monday night — with more of the same Tuesday night. Among the few exceptions: The Taft area, where temps are expected to hover just about freezing, and the Kern County mountains, where it will be well below.
No matter where you live, the standard advice applies. Wrap any water pipes with outside exposure, bring your pets indoors and cover vulnerable outdoor vegetation.
Bill South, a Hanford-based meteorologist with the NWS, attributed the cold front from a frigid air mass coming southward from western Canada.
"That'll keep those temperatures down through Tuesday night," South said, "but we should start to see a warming trend by Wednesday, and by Friday we will have highs in the mid-60s."
Growers, especially citrus growers, will want to pay attention over the next few days. There's nothing to be alarmed about just yet, as long as temperatures don't fall too far or stay low too long.
"Our citrus crops are doing fine and we’re running wind machines as we normally do for these types of events to prevent cold air from settling at tree level," said Mark Carmel of the Wonderful Company, a major U.S. citrus grower with substantial acreage in Kern County. The company's products include Halos, a branded mandarin.
Carmel said Wonderful turns on its wind machines when temperatures drop to between 29 and 31 degrees, depending on the variety of citrus.
Citrus growers also use extra water when temperatures drop below the upper 20s for more than five hours.
The cold can prompt lower-quality fruit to fall from branches while aiding the on-tree storage of better quality mandarins and navel oranges. In other words, cold weather can actually be a good thing at this point in the season as long as it's not extremely cold for very long. However, a hard freeze can rupture juice sacks, rendering the fruit unsuitable for anything other than juicing.
Freezes sometimes help rid orchards of pests. A hard freeze can stunt the kind of new growth the industry's biggest threat, Asian citrus psyllids, typically feed on.
Citrus was Kern's third-highest-grossing crop in 2017, bringing growers a reported $943 million.
