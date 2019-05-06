Take a long, deep breath in and release out.
Before you find yourself stressed again over work, bills or your health, try practicing deep, conscious breathing through a practice called mediyoga.
If this is the first time you've heard the term, that's because mediyoga is fairly new in the United States. What sets metiyoga apart is that it can be customized to an individual's abilities and specific healthcare needs.
Mediyoga is designed to help with high blood pressure, back pain, sleep problems, stress and anxiety.
What makes it different? For starters, it's practiced entirely on chairs.
Bakersfield native Lindsay Sharp, 38, is among the first eight instructors in the U.S. teaching this new form of yoga.
Created in Scandinavia, where it's used in 350 hospitals, mediyoga is making its way into hospitals and rehab centers in the U.S., starting with Bakersfield, according to Sharp.
The practice is done with one's eyes closed, and it's very internal. It focuses all about meditation, with slow stretches and healing movement combined with deep conscious breathing, according to Sharp.
"The movements are slow, synchronized movements that are about the health of the spin and the energy of the spin," said Sharp. "It's not energy that you have to believe in, it's the actual energy of the body, in the spinal cord, in the kidneys."
With mediyoga, there's none of the pretzel-like movements and uncomfortable positions. Most sessions take about an hour and take little muscle strength to accomplish.
Now, thanks to a grant from Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery, Bakersfield residents have been participating in mediyoga for free.
Sharp is currently wrapping up a free, six-week session, but she will continue to teach mediyoga at Enso Healing Arts, at 1527 19th St. Call to discuss dates and times.
Sharp, who has her certificate of massage therapy from the Heartwood Institute, first heard about mediyoga through her teacher, Helen Miller Lynch, 60. Sharp was amazed at how it was able to help her relax in ways traditional yoga could not.
"I practiced it one time and was totally blown away, really blown away with how I felt," Sharp said.
Sharp wanted others to feel that connection as well.
"I felt like it was something I've been waiting for, this practice. Learning how to help people help themselves" then became the goal, Sharp said.
Upon hearing about the Kern Behavioral grant proposal, Sharp realized she'd discovered a good way to introduce mediyoga to the broader public. People needed to know that mediyoga can serve as a stress-relieving "medication" that's far superior to more invasive techniques.
"I feel like before we try this new medication maybe try something a little bit more subtle, a little less invasive," Sharp said.
And so far the response has been outstanding.
"A lot of amazing responses, a lot of amazements," said Sharp. "'Wow' is a common response."
The final free session offered as part of a six-week grant takes place Wednesday, but Sharp has applied for another grant through Kern Behavioral and hopes to resume the free courses again in August.
