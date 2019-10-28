The Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County has assisted local military veterans for more than a decade — especially in helping them integrate back into civilian life after serving their country in uniform.
Now the nonprofit organization is about to enter a new chapter in its story, one that will allow WHF to offer even more benefits and services — from inside a multi-purpose building now under construction in Bakersfield.
"This new facility is going offer so much to local veterans," WHF Operations Executive Director Eric Brannon said Friday as he led a reporter on a tour of the unfinished building.
The lobby, the conference room, the work study computer lab, the veterans lounge, the well-appointed kitchen, the children's playroom, and more. All are works in progress. And each room needs support from the community to bring it to completion.
On the wall frame that will eventually become the computer lab, a sheet of paper is attached. Below the WHF logo it reads: “Fixtures, furniture, and equipment needed." Donation requested: $7,500.
Sheets of paper like this one are hung on several unfinished rooms at the new headquarters building at 3121 Standard St., about a block north of the current WHF offices.
"We're looking for sponsors for each room," Brannon said. "We'll put up a plaque with the name of each sponsor that will remain up as long as we’re open."
The new building was "designed by veterans for veterans," according to information provided by the nonprofit. Expected to open sometime next year, the 5,952 square foot building will provide ample room for:
• Marriage workshops
• Budget and financial counseling
• Family building classes
• Cooking classes
• Physical training
• Veteran support groups
• Family gatherings
• Date nights
• Service dog training
Curtis Rutledge, the organization's grant writer and a U.S. Army veteran, said they want to make sure women veterans know they are welcome, too.
Rutledge served three tours in Iraq, and was hurt during his second tour. When he finally came home, like many returning combat veterans, he was more likely to be less social, more likely to keep to himself.
But he credits WHF with giving him more purpose, more chances to connect with others.
"It forced me to come out of my shell," he said.
Now he has started his own welding business, and he has a passion for cars.
"My other passion is helping veterans," he said.
He lauded the people of Kern County for being extraordinary in their support of veterans. He's lived in several other places, Rutledge said, but he's never seen the level of veteran support he's seen here.
"This area is so unique," he said. "Our donors are amazing. Without them, we wouldn't exist."
To learn more about WHF or to find out how you can lend your support, visit the nonprofit's website at thewoundedheroesfund.org.
