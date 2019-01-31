A 33-year-old man and his mother needed to be rescued after traveling to an area near Piute Peak to test their new survival gear, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man and his mother, 53, had moved to Kern County a month ago, the report said. On Wednesday afternoon, they traveled to the Piute Mountains to test survival gear when their vehicle slid off the roadway in the snow on Piute Mountain Road.
The report said they spent the night in the vehicle, and the man then decided to hike until he found cell service to call for assistance.
The Kern Valley Search and Rescue Unit responded Thursday afternoon, according to the report. Search teams found the victims and their vehicle in an area that was covered in approximately a foot-and-a-half of snow.
Searchers were unsuccessful in attempts to free the vehicle from its position off the road, the report said. Both victims were transported off the mountain to town.
They did not need medical attention, the report said.
