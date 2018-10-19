The westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue will be closed part of next week.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said it will be closed from Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for construction crews to work on the bridge above the ramp.
During the closures, westbound motorists are encouraged to enter the freeway from the on-ramp at Mohawk Street. All lanes on Truxtun Avenue, as well as the eastbound Westside Parkway off-ramp, are expected to remain open during the work.
•••
Kaiser Permanente is holding an event Sunday to bring awareness to domestic violence this month.
The community event, which aims to honor victims of domestic violence, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market, 8800 Ming Ave. The event will include a donation drive for toiletries and clothing, games, a photo station and more.
For more information, call 334-2088.
•••
Bakersfield College is holding several events next week in celebration of Homecoming Week.
Festivities kick off Monday with a Poster and Officer Decorations Competition from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Campus Center, 1801 Panorama Drive. Other activities include a Chalk Art Walk from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday as well as a pre-game rally and pancake feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Renegade Crossroads.
The college is holding a Pack the Renegade Pantry drive throughout the week, with donations of food, hygiene items, clothing and other items accepted until noon Friday. For every 10 items you donate, you will earn a ticket voucher valid for any home football game.
Donations can be dropped off at the Office of Student Life. They will be picked up Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information about Homecoming Week, contact Bakersfield College at 395-4011.
•••
The fifth annual South High School Hall of Fame dinner will be held Saturday at Bakersfield Petroleum Club, according to a news release from Kern High School District.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. while dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60.
Here's a look at this year's inductees.
Mike Bull - The first state wrestling champion for the Central Section in 1973, Bull completed his senior season with a 40-0 record.
Romain Cote - Former Rebels baseball coach also taught shop classes for 37 years at South High.
Helen “Tookie” Felton - Ole’ Miss graduate who started teaching at South the second year of the school's existence in 1958. Helped found the Rebelettes.
Ramon Hendrix - South High graduate and former student body president who returned to South as an educator. He went on to become principal at Stockdale High and is currently the superintendent of Greenfield School District.
Carl January - A 1973 graduate, January was the first African American ASB president in school history. Received presidential appointment to United States Naval Academy from President Richard M. Nixon. Went on to a distinguished 35-year career with the United States Postal Service.
￼Jean Lloyd - Longtime art teacher and cross country coach with the Rebels.
Gerald Ogden - A 1984 graduate, Ogden played multiple sports with the Rebels. He's also given back to the South High community for several years as a sponsor of multiple events that include Wild at Heart, a summer camp where he helps mentor student-athletes.
Dr. James Sexton - Was part of South's first graduating class in 1960. Had a distinguished career as an anthropologist, doing research in Guatemala and other Latin American countries, and as a professor of anthropology at Northern Arizona University. The author of more than six books.
Jennifer (Caulderwood) Thurston - Class of 1985. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston was appointed in 2009.
1965 Valley Champion Wrestling - First Valley Championship wrestling team in school history, which featured eight SYL individual champions and five individual Central Section champions.
•••
National Teen Driver Safety Week will take place from Oct. 21 to 27.
The Bakersfield Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians to talk to their teen drivers about new responsibilities and rules that come with operating a vehicle.
Vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 18. There were 73,736 crashes in 2016 that involved drivers 16 to 20 years old in California. In those crashes, 437 people were killed.
The California Office of Traffic Safety is offering tips to parents and caregivers on how to talk to teens about the consequences of making dangerous choices behind the wheel.
The office encourages teens to learn about California’s graduated driver’s license laws, which place restrictions on passengers and driving late at night during the first year a teen has a license.
The organization also encourages teens to lead by example, set ground rules, and remember that with driving comes great responsibility.
Text and phone calls can wait. Teens should never drive with anyone who has been drinking or using drugs.
•••
The Bakersfield Police Department is reminding drivers to “stop on red” during National School Bus Safety Week, which will take place Monday through Friday.
California law requires drivers in both directions to stop whenever a school bus has activated its flashing red lights and stop signal arm. Drivers must stay stopped until the flashing red lights are turned off.
If the school bus is on the other side of a divided road or road with two or more lanes in each direction, drivers do not need to stop.
During the week, BPD will be cracking down on vehicles that illegally pass school buses. If caught, drivers will face at least a $150 fine that could reach up to $1,000 and a year with a suspended license.
