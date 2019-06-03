Walmart has begun next-day delivery to Bakersfield customers, the company announced Monday.
Through it’s a new delivery service, called NextDay, customers can shop from more than 150,000 of the items most frequently purchased from Walmart’s stores.
The service is offered through walmart.com and is available without a membership fee.
It is available on eligible orders over $35.
“NextDay delivery is a great complement to our same-day Grocery Pickup and Delivery options, and free two-day shipping on millions of items,” the company said in a release. “With the combination of these choices, we’re making every day easier for busy families.”
This Friday is National Donut Day and Walmart will be giving away 1.2 million donuts across the country to celebrate.
Customers will need to go to the bakery section of any Walmart Supercenter or participating Neighborhood Market to get a free glazed donut.
There is a limit of one per person while supplies last.
“With 4,000 Walmart stores getting in on the giveaway, you can bet it will be the sweetest Friday ever!” the company said in a statement.
