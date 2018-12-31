The Armed Forces Support Foundation will host a screening of “Saving Private Ryan” at 7 p.m., Feb. 23, at the Fox Theater for the 20th anniversary of the film.
Although the event is free, a suggested donation has been set at $5 to benefit the foundation.
Military vehicles will be on display at the theater along with World War II reenactors.
The foundation helps local veterans when they experience job loss, medical issues or emergencies of various kinds.
Registration is now open for the Bakersfield Museum of Art winter art workshops for children and teenagers.
The museum offers art workshops twice a year during school holidays. Each workshop centers on a different theme. Students work with various mediums such as drawing, painting, sculpture and more.
The cost is $30 per day for members and $35 per day for non-members.
